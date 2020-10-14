Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton is giving back for a cause close to her heart, and many others'. The Duchess of Cambridge visited London's Imperial College on Wednesday to learn more about the facility's research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, joining staffers at the Institute of Reproductive and Developmental Biology during the UK's Baby Loss Awareness Week. In addition to meeting with medical experts and workers from local charities Tommy's and Sands, Kate also heard firsthand stories from parents who went on to have healthy children after facing pregnancy losses.

