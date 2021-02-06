Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton opened up about her sweet marriage with Prince William. During a recent video call with other parents, to talk about the challenges of the pandemic, the Duchess of Cambridge made a rare but very sweet show of affection toward her hubby, William. When Kate was asked who her greatest support was, she held up a paper with her love’s name, William, neatly written. The royal mom also got candid about people being away from their loved ones and all her extra mom duties amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

