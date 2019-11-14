Kate Middleton Loves This Dance Competition Show Proving She's Just Like Us

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton is just like us! While attending Centrepoint's 50th Anniversary gala, Prince William confessed that his wife can't get enough of the popular celebrity dancing competition "Strictly Come Dancing." "I have watched the show [strictly] a couple of times," the Duke of Cambridge told the show's judge and host, according to The Mirror. "Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law (Carol) loves it," he added.

Appearing: