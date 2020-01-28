Kate Middleton Laughs Off A Near Marilyn Monroe Wardrobe Malfunction In Chic Skirt Suit

Also available on the NBC app

Even royals have wardrobe malfunctions! Kate Middleton was visiting the National Portrait Gallery Workshop at Evelina London Children's Hospital when she had a bit of a Marilyn Monroe moment with her skirt when it flew up due to a windy gust as she met with a fan. This isn't the first time this has happened to the Duchess of Cambridge. In Canada in 2011, she had a similar situation go down while visiting with soldiers at the Calgary Airport. It also happened in April 2016 while on a royal tour of India and Bhutan with her hubby Prince William.

