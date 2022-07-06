Kate Middleton is showing Prince William some love! The Duchess of Cambridge showed some rare PDA when she gave her husband a kiss on the cheek after he won the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 in Windsor on Wednesday. The royal couple appeared to be in good spirits during the event. They were seen laughing and wrapping their arms around each other as they walked away after the match. And they also had a special guest with them—their dog Orla!

