Seems like Prince William's got the luck of the Irish! William and Kate Middleton are currently on a royal tour of Ireland, and on Thursday the Prince had a fun moment where he showed off his juggling skills and Kate looked pretty impressed. It's the final day of their visit to Ireland, and Kate looked stunning in a green polka dot dress that she cinched at the waist with a black belt, she then changed out her look for a more sporty number and flexed her soccer skills!

