Kate Middleton Jokes George, Charlotte & Louis Are In 'Horror' Over Her At-Home Haircuts

CLIP01/28/21

Is there anything Kate Middleton can't do!? Well, according to the Duchess herself, maybe cut hair! Kate revealed that she's become her household's go-to barber in quarantine, joking in a recent video call with fellow parents that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis aren't exactly on board with her skills as a stylist! Kate and the other participants also reflected on the multiple roles they've had to take on while self-isolating at home with their little ones, including homeschool duties, and the royal teased that her math in particular could use a boost!

