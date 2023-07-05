Princess Kate Middleton is having one busy summer! The Princess of Wales joined Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Tuesday for day two of the tennis championship at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Kate, who is the patron for the club, looked chic in a pale green Balmain blazer and pleated skirt as she sat with the famed tennis champion. The next day the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall joined her husband, Prince William, along with King Charles and Queen Camilla, in Scotland for a coronation celebration to honor the new monarch. The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as Will and Kate are known in the region, attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday. The mom of three stunned re-wearing the same royal blue coat she stepped out in for this year's Easter service.

