Kate Middleton Is 'Trying To Patch Things Up' With Meghan Markle After Documentary, Royal Expert Says

Is Kate Middleton trying to mend things with Meghan Markle? The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly taking the lead in helping her sister-in-law after she opened up about her recent struggles as a new mom in the spotlight in the ITV News documentary "Meghan And Harry: An African Journey." Royal expert and author Philip Dampier tells The Daily Express newspaper that Kate "is doing her best to bring everyone together and help Meghan," and that the mom of three has already "reached out to Meghan and spoken to her on the phone."

