Also available on the nbc app

Forty and fabulous! Kate Middleton looks ravishing in a stunning new trio of portraits for her milestone birthday. Kensington Palace released the images on Saturday, one day ahead of Kate's official Jan. 9 celebration. The stunning shots were taken at London's Kew Gardens in November by photographer Paolo Roversi for the National Portrait gallery, of which Kate is a patron.

Appearing:

S0 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution