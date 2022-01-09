Main Content

Forty and fabulous! Kate Middleton looks ravishing in a stunning new trio of portraits for her milestone birthday. Kensington Palace released the images on Saturday, one day ahead of Kate's official Jan. 9 celebration. The stunning shots were taken at London's Kew Gardens in November by photographer Paolo Roversi for the National Portrait gallery, of which Kate is a patron.

