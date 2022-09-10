Main Content

Kate Middleton Is First Princess Of Wales Since Princess Diana Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Kate Middleton is officially a princess! On Friday, King Charles III officially named his son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the same title he once held with his late ex-wife, Princess Diana. Kate and William’s new titles are now reflected on their Instagram accounts. When Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, the pair automatically became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, which was previously held by Charles. The Prince and Princess of Wales title is not hereditary, so King Charles had to bestow the prestigious title to Will and Kate.

Tags: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, king charles
