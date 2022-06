Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton is looking fierce while stepping up for a cause close to her heart. The Duchess of Cambridge was out on Thursday to attend a roundtable for early childhood research with U.K. politicians to mark the release of new research from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which the royal launched last year.

