Kate Middleton went solo on her latest outing to the reopening of a beloved art gallery. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to visit the V&A museum on Wednesday, which re-opened this week for the first time since getting shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 39-year-old, who studied art history in college, made the visit as a royal patron to mark the reopening of this gallery and several other museums in the UK that were shut down during the pandemic. She wore a beautiful, red and black Alessandra Rich midi dress to the occasion. She paired it with black heels, a black clutch and wore her hair in her signature loose curls.

