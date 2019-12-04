Kate Middleton Has Fairytale Princess Moment In 'Enchanted Forest' While Taking On New Royal Role

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton has quite the enchanted life! The royal stepped out at the charity Family Action at Peterley Manor Farm on Dec. 4, 2019 where she visited an "Elves Enchanted Forest" and helped pick out Christmas trees for some cute kiddos. The Duchess of Cambridge looked super festive in a bright red puffer coat with jeans and a green sweater on underneath. The outing comes as it was announced that she's the new royal patron of family action.

