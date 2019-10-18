Kate Middleton Gushes Over 'Special' Pakistan Tour In First TV News Interview Since Becoming Royal

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton opened up about her trip to Pakistan with Prince William in her first TV news interview since becoming a royal. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke exclusively with CNN about their tour around the country and described the experience as "fantastic." She explained, "We've seen a lot of Pakistan, a huge variety. It's amazing seeing some of the geography, but then to see some of the community activities like this has been really special."

