Kate Middleton Grocery Shops With George, Charlotte & Louis (Report)

CLIP03/17/20
Royals – sometimes they really are just like us! Kate Middleton was reportedly spotted grocery shopping with her and Prince William's three kids on March 15, bringing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a supermarket near Sandringham. Royal fan Karen Anvil, who went viral in recent years for not one but two encounters with the Cambridges, tweeted that the woman who made a doll for Charlotte stood next to Kate and the kids at the store and was so excited Karen thought she might "have a heart attack!"

Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Kate Middleton, prince george, princess charlotte, prince louis, Royals, Royal Family, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, duke of cambridge
