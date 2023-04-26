Kate Middleton shuffling in a royal engagement is going viral! A video of the Princess of Wales on her February 2022 visit to Denmark has gone viral on TikTok recently. In the video, the royal is seen shuffling her feet while posing for photos with Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary. While Kate subtly moves her feet she keeps the rest of her body and face poised while posing for photos at a castle in Copenhagen – fans dubbed the royal’s moves the “princess shuffle” in the comments.

