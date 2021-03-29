Kate Middleton is bringing her passion and skill of photography to a book! The Duchess of Cambridge announced her participation in a new book highlighting last year’s successful "Hold Still" exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, which captured the life and spirit of Britain amid the coronavirus pandemic. A stunning new portrait of the royal was also released ahead of the book's launch. In the photo Kate, paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her outfit choice. "Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020" will be available May 7.

