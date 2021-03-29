Main Content

Kate Middleton Gives Nod To Princess Diana In New Portrait For Covid-19 Lockdown Photo Book

CLIP03/29/21

Kate Middleton is bringing her passion and skill of photography to a book! The Duchess of Cambridge announced her participation in a new book highlighting last year’s successful "Hold Still" exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, which captured the life and spirit of Britain amid the coronavirus pandemic. A stunning new portrait of the royal was also released ahead of the book's launch. In the photo Kate, paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her outfit choice. "Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020" will be available May 7.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.