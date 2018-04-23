Kate Middleton welcomed her third baby with Prince William on Monday. Watch to find out how much the baby weighs and more!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, kate middleton baby, kate middleton prince william son, Prince Harry, royal baby boy, royal baby, Royals, Royalty, Royal Wedding, meghan markle, kate middleton baby boy, the royal baby, Kate Middleton, kate middleton birth, the royals, Queen Elizabeth, kate middleton prince william baby, kate middleton pregnancy, prince george, Prince Philip, kate middleton kids, royal, kate middleton children, The Queen, Prince William, princess charlotte, kate middleton prince william
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.