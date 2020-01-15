Kate Middleton Giggles While Making Milkshakes At First 2020 Royal Appearance

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton And Prince William are making the most of 2020! The couple stepped out for their first official royal appearance of the new year visiting Bradford in the United Kingdom. While there, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge helped make milkshakes at MyLahore, a British Asian restaurant chain. Kate burst out in giggles as she made the drink, looking quite happy. While at the establishment, they also met with pro boxer Amir Khan, who looked happy to meet the royal duo.

