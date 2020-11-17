Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton got emotional while chatting with a nurse who captured the challenges and upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic in one unforgettable photo. Johannah Churchill's snapshot of her colleague, Melanie, is one of the breakout entries in Kate's Hold Still project, and the portrait has now been recreated across the UK. In a recent video call shared by Kensington Palace, Johannah told Kate that she's grateful her work left such a meaningful impression and how she wanted it to send a global message of solidarity during such a difficult time.

Appearing: