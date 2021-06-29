Main Content

Kate Middleton has been given to a new role within the royal family by Queen Elizabeth. Prince William revealed the exciting news on Tuesday while visiting the BAE Systems shipyard. “Her Majesty the Queen has approved the appointment of my wife, Catherine as sponsor for the superb ship we see taking shape outside, HMS Glasgow,” he said. Ship sponsors are a longstanding tradition that are said to bring luck and protection to the vessel and all who are aboard it. Kate Middleton will now hold the special honor for the Type 26 ship that is currently being built for the Royal Navy.

