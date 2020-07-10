Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton had a special surprise up her sleeve for these young tennis fans! The Duchess of Cambridge, who herself is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), joined students from Bond Primary Academy on what would have been Wimbledon’s championship games. Kate revealed that none other than tennis pro Andy Murray would be joining the call, and the kiddos went wild! Check out some of the adorable questions the students had for the two-time Olympic champion.

