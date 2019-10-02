Kate Middleton Excited For Spicy Food In Pakistan As Prince William Admits 'I Like Spice Not Heat'

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton is adding new flavor to her fashion. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with Prince William in a bright teal dress from ARoss Girl to celebrate modern Pakistani culture at an event hosted by His Highness the Aga Khan. In addition to spicing up her style, Kate also revealed that she likes to get hot in the kitchen! According to reporters, she and William said they were excited about the food on their upcoming royal tour of Pakistan, even though the Duke already has trouble with his wife's curry dishes!

Appearing: