Kate Middleton was left giggling after golfing with some kiddos! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a day trip to County Durham on Tuesday where they embraced the great outdoors at a farm and also paid a visit to the Cheesy Waffles Project. Kate tried to show off her golfing skills at the children's charity, but she swung the club and completely missed the ball.

