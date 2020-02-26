Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton looks chic no matter what! The royal stepped out on Wednesday for a royal appearance at SportsAid in London, where she donned super chic athletic wear. The mother of three rocked a green stretchy top and matching pants that she paired with white sneakers. The Duchess completed the look with a low ponytail and a silver necklace. SportsAid shared videos of the 38-year-old during her visit, in one she learns about taekwondo, judo and laser shooting – and an instructor even taught her how to complete a reverse punch!

