Prince Louis is a royal wild child! The 2-year-old’s mom, Kate Middleton, met up with families at Battersea Park in London this week to talk about their efforts supporting fellow parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. While parents and their toddlers were there, Kate left Louis at home – and she had a hilarious reason why! A fellow mom at the event told The Sun, "She didn't bring Louis along as there was a fountain where we met, and he would have been in the fountain, splashing around making a big racket.”

