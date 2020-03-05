Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton is giving us sleek, salon inspiration just in time for spring! The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a shorter, bouncier new 'do during her three-day visit to Ireland with Prince William. The royal was perfectly on trend as she dressed up the chic lob with a statement headband for the couple's appearance at the Garden of Remembrance on March 3. She also flaunted the gorgeous shoulder-length crop for a reception hosted at the iconic Guinness Storehouse brewery, Gravity Bar. The 38-year-old fashionista dazzled in a shimmering emerald dress by The Vampire's Wife as she and her husband enjoyed pints of the country's signature stout!

