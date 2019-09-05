Main Content

Kate Middleton Debuts New Brighter Hairstyle For Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School

Kate Middleton has gone brighter for fall! The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new blonder 'do as she stepped out for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school. The royal mom flaunted bouncy layers and warm, caramel highlights while dropping off her kids at Thomas's Battersea with husband Prince William. The 37-year-old rarely makes major changes to her signature brunette blowout but she has obviously been inspired for autumn! PHOTOS: Princess Charlotte and Prince George Look Super Cute Going Back To School!

