Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton has found a major new way to give back to families and kids in need. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to assist baby banks on Tuesday, pairing her chic late-summer frock with a floral face mask – the first time she's been photographed wearing a face covering since they became mandatory in England last month. The Kensington Royal Instagram page explained that Kate brought together 19 British retailers to donate more than 10,000 items for distribution across the UK, supporting parents struggling to provide for their little ones during the pandemic.

Appearing: