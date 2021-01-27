Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton loves exploring the great outdoors with her kids! Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared sweet details about the Duchess of Cambridge's close bond with 5-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte as she discussed the royal family's approach to home-schooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nicholl told OK! Magazine, "Charlotte is a massive fan of spiders and loves looking at them and learning about them, so they go on spider hunts so that she can see them up close and then let them go." But Charlotte's obsession with insects should come as no surprise. She revealed her fascination with the eight-legged creatures when she and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, interviewed natural historian David Attenborough back in October 2020!

