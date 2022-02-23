Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton's latest outing on her solo trip to Denmark isn't helping with her constant baby fever! The Duchess of Cambridge visited a Forest Kindergarten in Copenhagen on Wednesday, where she got active and chopped wood with kids for a campfire. On Tuesday, after another kid-centric activity, Kate admitted to fellow moms that her husband, Prince William, often worries during her charitable visits with children since she comes home wanting more kids. "It makes me very broody," she said.

