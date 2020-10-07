Spike Lee Understands Why Chadwick Boseman Kept His Cancer A Secret While Filming 'Da 5 Bloods'
CLIP 10/07/20
Kate Middleton is once again giving back for a cause close to her heart. The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by the University of Derby in the English Midlands on Tuesday, where she heard firsthand how new campus programs are supporting students' mental health needs during the pandemic. Arriving in a floral-patterned face mask, Kate and her new friends maintained social distance while discussing initiatives including peer mentoring.