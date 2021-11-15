Main Content

Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana & Queen Elizabeth With Unique Hat Choice For Remembrance Day

Kate Middleton may have gotten some outfit inspiration from her late mother-in-law and the Queen of England. On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted donning a wide-brimmed hat to the Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph War Memorial. Many are comparing the mother of three's all-black ensemble to an outfit worn by Princess Diana at the same event in 1992. Kate's hat is also similar to the hats Queen Elizabeth is known to wear.

