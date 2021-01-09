Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton is celebrating her special day by honoring others. The Duchess of Cambridge turned 39 on Jan. 9 and received a slew of well wishes from her royal loved ones including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. She and Prince William acknowledged the milestone with a warm message on their official Instagram page, noting that typical birthday festivities may be on hold for the indefinite time being but they're still thankful for the generosity they've received and witnessed.

