Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to some parents and their children struggling with mental health. The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by the non-profit Southwark "Parents and Children Together," or "PACT" on Tuesday in London. "PACT" helps parents and their children create their own support networks for their mental health. The 40-year-old donned a chic grey plaid Catherine Walker blazer which she paired with belted black pants and matching black heels.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution