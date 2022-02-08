Main Content

Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to some parents and their children struggling with mental health. The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by the non-profit Southwark "Parents and Children Together," or "PACT" on Tuesday in London. "PACT" helps parents and their children create their own support networks for their mental health. The 40-year-old donned a chic grey plaid Catherine Walker blazer which she paired with belted black pants and matching black heels.

