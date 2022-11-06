Kate Middleton is cheering on her home team! The Princess of Wales braved the rain to see the England men's team take on Papua New Guinea in Saturday's quarterfinal match in the Rugby League World Cup. She kept dry with an umbrella and warm in a red double-breasted coat as she met players from both teams on the pitch before the match. England ended up winning the match, earning them a spot in the semifinals.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight