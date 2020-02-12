Kate Middleton Bottle Feeds Lamb, Pets Snake And Alpaca At Surprise Farm Visit

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton is all about the animals! The royal stepped out at Ark Open Farm in Belfast, Ireland on Thursday and she was all smiles as she petted an alpaca. It wasn't just alpacas that the Duchess of Cambridge got to see, she also bottle fed a baby lamb with the help of a little girl which resulted in a cuteness overload! Duchess Kate was at the farm to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and they even hung up a plaque in her honor. Kate didn't let being on a farm stifle her royal fashion game. She looked stunning in black pants, knee high brown boots and a matching brown jacket with gold detailing. Her hair was styled in long loose curls and she rocked some seriously cute earrings to complete the look.

