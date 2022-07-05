Main Content

Kate Middleton Blows Kiss To Her Parents During First Appearance At Wimbledon 2022

CLIP07/05/22

Kate Middleton is a loving daughter! The Duchess of Cambridge shared an intimate moment with her parents during her first appearance at Wimbledon 2022. The 40-year-old arrived at the annual tennis tournament with her husband, Prince William, on Tuesday and blew her mom and dad a kiss as she took her seat. Carole and Michael Middleton were guests in the royal box for day 9 of the event and sat near the Duke and Duchess.

Tags: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royals, royal, Wimbledon
