Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton was all smiles while meeting with young fans at Birmingham Science Museum in England on Jan. 21. The Duchess of Cambridge beamed with kiddos while raising awareness for her new "5 Big Questions" survey on early childhood, a "landmark" new project which gives Brits across the UK a chance to weigh in on how to best shape the next generation. Kate explained in a statement that she wants to her "the key issues affecting our families" from the people who experience them firsthand, and hopes the initiative will ignite "lasting change for generations to come" while kids under 5 are still in their formative years.

Appearing: