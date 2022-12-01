Kate Middleton got a sweet surprise on the second day of her and Prince William's Boston trip! On Thursday, the Prince and the Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs, a green technology startup incubator in Somerville, Mass. When they left, a local boy named Henry was there to greet them! The eight-year-old adorably dressed up as a member of the royal guard. He got a handshake from Kate and even presented her with a bouquet of flowers!

