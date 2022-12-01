Main Content

Kate Middleton Beams When Little Boy Dressed A Royal Guard Presents Her With Bouquet Of Roses

CLIP12/01/22

Kate Middleton got a sweet surprise on the second day of her and Prince William's Boston trip! On Thursday, the Prince and the Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs, a green technology startup incubator in Somerville, Mass. When they left, a local boy named Henry was there to greet them! The eight-year-old adorably dressed up as a member of the royal guard. He got a handshake from Kate and even presented her with a bouquet of flowers!

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royals, Boston, royal guard, celebrity
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.