Kate Middleton Attended Therapy With Brother James Amid His Battle With Depression

James Middleton continues to be candid about his battle with depression. Kate Middleton's younger brother admitted his family played a pivotal role in his recovery by attending therapy sessions with him during his treatment at a psychiatric hospital. "That was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working," James told The Telegraph of their support. "And I think the way therapy helped me was that I didn't need my family to say, 'What can we do?'"

