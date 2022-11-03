Main Content

Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Speech Gets Crashed By Adorable Little Girl In Princess Dress

CLIP11/03/22

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s latest speech had an adorable interruption! On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Scarborough to announce $385,000 in funding coming from The Royal Foundation and the Two Ridings Community Foundation to help support young people’s mental health in the area. During their visit the royal couple met a little girl named Callie Rose who dressed up as a princess and brought a bouquet of flowers. The little girl stole the show when she adorably interrupted Prince William’s speech. Callie approached the royal couple while Will was talking about the impact the funding will have on the community, which caused them both to laugh.

