Kate Middleton And Prince William's Royal Home Inspired Billy Porter's Oscars Look

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kensington Palace home inspired Billy Porter's Oscars ensemble – yes, really! The "Pose" star never fails to make a fashion impact on the red carpet, and Sunday's big show was no exception. Billy wowed per usual in a Giles Deacon look that featured a pattern found in the Cupola Room in the Kings State Apartments, which doubles as a museum in addition to housing the Cambridge family. The similarities between the classic architecture and the visuals on Billy's gown are undeniable, and likely no coincidence! The actor's stylist Sam Ratelle reportedly visited the venue in 2019 and clearly took impeccable notes!

Appearing: