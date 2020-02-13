Kate Middleton And Prince William Taking Break From Royal Schedule For The Cutest Reason

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton and Prince William are swapping royal duty for parenting duty! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will reportedly take a break from official business for the cutest reason. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have the entire week off from school starting Feb. 17, and their royal mom and dad understandably want to take advantage of the opportunity for more family time! Kate and William are likely looking forward to a holiday considering their busy start to 2020!

