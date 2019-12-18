Also available on the NBC app

It's a royal family Christmas! Kate Middleton and Prince William appear to have sent out their annual Christmas card, and the pic is seriously too cute for words. Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty took to Instagram to share photograph of a card she apparently received from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "Wishing you a very happy Christmas and new year," the message from the royals read in addition to a handwritten signature from Kate.

