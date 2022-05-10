Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William are paying their respects. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Manchester on Tuesday to honor the victims of the horrific terrorist attack that took place five years ago during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. The couple attended the official opening of the Glade of Light memorial, which honors the 22 people that lost their lives and the hundreds more injured in the suicide bombing on May 22, 2017.

