Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Kate Middleton And Prince William Pay Tribute To Victims Of 2017 Manchester Arena Bombing

CLIP05/10/22
Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William are paying their respects. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Manchester on Tuesday to honor the victims of the horrific terrorist attack that took place five years ago during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. The couple attended the official opening of the Glade of Light memorial, which honors the 22 people that lost their lives and the hundreds more injured in the suicide bombing on May 22, 2017.

Appearing:
Tags: Kate Middleton, Prince William, news
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.