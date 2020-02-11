Kate Middleton And Prince William Join Prince Charles And Camilla For First Joint Outing In 9 Years

Also available on the NBC app

For the first time in 9 years, Prince Charles and Prince William made a joint public appearance with their wives Duchess Camilla of Cornwall and Kate Middleton. The royal family stepped out to visit The Defense Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Leicestershire, and all four looked classy as ever as they bundled up for the rainy day. In an adorable moment, Prince Charles was spotted helping his son attempt to make a basket during a game of wheelchair basketball. We love to watch the father-son bonding!

