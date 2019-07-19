Kate Middleton and Prince William Jet Off To Private Island For Prince George's Birthday

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three kiddos are jetting off for a tropical vacay! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking a break from their royal duties to have some fun in the sun on the Caribbean island of Mustique. The family will also celebrate Prince George's sixth birthday while on their summer vacay. A royal insider told The Sun that the fancy island is, “incredibly private” which makes it the perfect getaway for Kate and William. The Duke and Duchess took a trip to the tropical destination last year as well.

Appearing: