Kate Middleton And Prince William End Their Pakistan Tour Playing With Puppies

Also available on the NBC app

Kate Middleton and Prince William ended their Pakistan tour with a cute play date! Just a day after their plane that was scheduled to land in Islamabad Was forced to turn around due to a scary electrical storm, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to the country's capital to conclude their royal tour. But the royals had the perfect stress reliever after the terrifying flight! Prince William and Kate got to take two adorable lab puppies named Sky and Salto out on an agility course.

Appearing: